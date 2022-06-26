New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said there is a need to look at the public-private partnership model to develop and modernise the country's ports as this will also ease the government resources for greenfield ports development, according to an official statement.

The statement further said that a total of 157 road connectivity projects and 137 rail connectivity projects are being undertaken for promoting multimodal connectivity at ports.

"The Union minister exhorted all the port authorities to identify, initiate and complete one important project for modernisation and mechanisation.

"This will augment port capacity and improve functional efficiency," it added.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Sunday started a three-day Chintan Baithak to discuss and deliberate ideas and innovations that can propel India's blue economy in Coorg, Karnataka.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Top officials of the ministry, including chairpersons of all major ports, attended the meeting.

Sonowal said this will go a long way in preparing the roadmap for smooth and swift implementation of the government's plan to develop and modernise the country's ports.

