Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (PTI) The new aerodrome rescue and firefighting (ARFF) station at the international airport here would be commissioned on October 14.

Also Read | iQoo Neo 7 Launch Set for October 20, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

The new building is constructed as per the standards of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Director General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) and Civil Aviation Requirements, an official statement said here.

Also Read | Odisha Cyclone Rumours: IMD Advises People To Not Pay Heed to Rumours of Possible Cyclonic Storm in the Coastal State.

The total cost of the project is around Rs 13 crore, and the fire station can also cater future capacity expansion and needs of ARFF of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, it said.

The new building, which has an area of 1,838 sq m, is equipped with a modern camera system and communication equipment that can fully monitor the operational area including the runway of the airport 24x7, it said.

The building has also extensive working and resting facilities for firefighting personnel working in shifts.

A total 96 specially trained aerodrome rescue and fire-fighting personnel is currently available to manage round-the-clock operations, the statement said adding that the new station comprises parking bays for 12 crash fire-tenders.

It has a central fire control tower of height 14.15m.

Associated structures like 6000 sq m hard stand area for CFT manoeuvering, underground sump of 1,00,000 litres and overhead water tank of 50,000 litres are also constructed. PA system, fire alarm system and allied electrical and electronic installations are also done. By increasing the capacity of pipelines, fire-fighting vehicles can be filled with water in 4 minutes, earlier it took about 10 minutes. Smart training room, gym, recreation room, locker room and special rest room for female staff are also provided. At present, there are 5 airfield crash fire-tender vehicles in the station. Besides storing 12,000 litres of water, 1,500 litres of foam compound solution and 150 kg of dry chemical powder would also be available in each vehicle. Apart from this, all vehicles have life-safety equipment including breathing apparatus and fire suits for 5 firefighting personnel. The service of five ambulances would be available 24 hours a day. For this, 28 personnel, including nurses have been appointed, the airport statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)