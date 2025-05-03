Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) New housing projects will be launched soon in 12 districts including Jhansi, Bareilly, Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Mathura, Lucknow, among others, the UP government said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was apprised of this during a high-level meeting with the Housing and Urban Planning Department here on Saturday.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

"The CM was informed that under the Mukhyamantri Urban Expansion/New City Promotion Scheme, the approved projects will be launched in phases between June and December 2025," an official statement said.

Cities covered under the scheme are Jhansi, Bareilly, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Agra (Kakua), Kanpur (New Kanpur City Plan), Mathura (Transport Nagar), Moradabad (Didauzi), Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Lucknow.

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

The CM directed the officials that all these projects must strictly adhere to timelines and maintain quality standards.

Adityanath also directed officials to review the pending building map approval cases, stressing that repeated objections are inappropriate and the process must be streamlined for single-instance resolution.

He further instructed that all such pending cases must be resolved within a deadline.

He emphasized an integrated approach to urban planning, residential safety, infrastructure, and digital management.

He also directed that the GIS-based master plans for cities, which are yet to be approved, must be sanctioned before the end of the current month.

While discussing the progress of metro projects, the chief minister was informed that the construction of the 6.7 km underground section between Motijheel and Kanpur Central Station under the Kanpur Metro has been completed. Corridor 1 and 2 of the Kanpur Metro are scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

He was further informed that the first corridor of the Agra Metro is targeted for completion by December 2025, while the second corridor is expected to be completed by 2026.

In the same sequence, the process for the Lucknow Metro project, covering a stretch from Charbagh to Basant Kunj (11.165 km), is progressing rapidly, according to the statement.

He highlighted the need for expanding the jurisdiction of the Lucknow Development Authority and directed the prompt transfer of JPNIC (Jai Prakash Narayan International Convention Centre) to the Authority.

Adityanath was also informed that public suggestions on the draft of the Building Construction and Development Bylaws 2025 are being invited from April 16 to May 30, 2025.

The final version of the bylaws will be prepared based on the feedback received, the statement said.

While reviewing the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre project in Lucknow, CM Adityanath directed that this world-class convention centre, being developed on 32.50 acres at a cost of Rs 900 crore must be completed within a maximum of two years.

"This centre will become a landmark identity of New Lucknow," the statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Discussing the current status of the UP-SCR, the chief minister mentioned that this project encompasses the districts of Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Raebareli, and Barabanki, covering a total area of 27,826 square kilometre.

"There should be no further delay in the preparation of its Detailed Project Report (DPR)," Adityanath said.

The meeting also reviewed the three-month action plan, which includes the implementation of key policies such as the Uttar Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act 2025, Land Pooling Policy'?2025, and Building Construction and Development Bylaws 2025.

Revised guidelines will also be issued shortly to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects under the Integrated Township Policy, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)