New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old man absconding in a murder and kidnapping case lodged in Dwarka has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Vicky Kumar alias Rituraj, a proclaimed offender, was celebrating New Year with his friends in northeast Delhi's Burari area when he was nabbed, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Date: When Is Delhi Assembly Elections? How Many Seats Did AAP, BJP and Congress Win in Last Polls?.

According to the police, in 2018, Vicky Kumar and his brother-in-law, Bhushan Kumar Singh, hatched a plan to extort money from their colleague Sachin. The two kidnapped him and demanded a ransom. When their demands were not met, they killed him in Baba Haridas Nagar area.

"After committing the crime, Kumar fled to his native village, Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Although initially arrested, he was later released on bail. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he changed his address and went into hiding, avoiding court proceedings. In 2014, the court declared him a proclaimed offender," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Also Read | What Is WhatsApp E-Challan Scam? How To Check if Traffic Challan Is Real or Fake?.

He said police received a tip-off that he would be coming to Burari to celebrate New Year and nabbed him during a search.

"Upon interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the kidnapping and murder and confessed to intentionally evading trial to avoid conviction," the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)