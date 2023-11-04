New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A Nigerian national has been arrested for duping a Delhi woman of Rs 11.39 lakh by posing as a Navy officer, police said on Saturday.

Harmony Samuel (27), from Nigeria's Benin City, was arrested on the instance of another accused Sunder Singh (22), from Chander Vihar in Dwarka, on Friday, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

A Delhi resident filed a complaint at Dwarka Cyber Police station alleging that she was duped of Rs 11,39,000, police said.

The woman alleged that she received a message from Samuel on her Instagram account and the man introduced himself as a sea engineer from Norway, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

The complainant said that the man proposed to her for marriage and told her that he wanted to send her some gifts and Euros from Norway. The accused told her that she would have to pay customs clearance charges for receiving the gifts, they said.

He also asked her to pay for his air tickets to come to India, following which she paid Rs 11,39,000 in the accounts given by Samuel, police said.

According to police, Singh helped Samuel by providing his bank account for the transaction and took 10 per cent of the money as commission.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Vardhan said Samuel duped several women by following the same modus operandi.

With Samuel's arrest, at least eight similar cases from Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra have been solved, Vardhan said, adding that police are carrying out further interrogations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)