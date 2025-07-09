New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Learning services provider NIIT Learning Systems has completed the acquisition of Germany-based MST Group for 22.37 million euros, about Rs 225 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The transaction expands NIIT MTS' presence in Europe's fastest-growing region and increases market penetration in the automotive and industrial market segments, the company said in a statement.

"NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT Managed Training Services) has completed the acquisition of Munich, Germany-based MST Group, a leader in managed learning services in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)," it said.

The acquisition adds Hungary as a nearshore capability centre for western Europe will improve NIIT MTS' capability to offer onsite, multilingual services to its global clients.

"The company was acquired through NIIT MTS' wholly owned subsidiary NIIT (Ireland) Limited for euro 22.37 million, subject to certain adjustments as per the terms of the definitive agreements," the statement said.

Founded in 2009, MST Group employs over 100 people across Germany and Hungary. The acquisition adds seven market-leading automotive, industrial, and energy companies to NIIT MTS' portfolio of Managed Training Services (MTS) clients bringing the overall number of MTS clients to more than 100.

"This strategic combination brings together MST Group's established leadership and deep sector expertise in the automotive, industrial and energy sectors with NIIT's global reach and comprehensive, AI-enabled, end-to-end managed learning & consulting services," NIIT MTS Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Sapnesh Lalla said.

The combined organisation will operate with over 2,500 learning professionals and more than 700 consultants across 32 countries, and a global network of over 5,500 learning providers and partners, the statement said.

"MST Group is a significant addition to NIIT MTS' family and marks a major next step in our global expansion strategy. Together, we're setting out to reshape how companies achieve learning effectiveness at scale through future-ready managed learning services platforms," NIIT MTS, vice chairman and managing director, Vijay K Thadani said.

