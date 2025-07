New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Nippon Paint on Friday announced its entry into paint protection film business with the launch of n-SHIELD brand.

With n-SHIELD, Nippon Paints, Asia Pacific's leading paint company by revenue, aims to develop and expand the market for paint protection films and other films in India and other markets around the world.

The company said it is eyeing the growing market of vehicle paint protection, which is currently highly unorganised.

Besides, Nippon Paint India also announced its association with the India Champions cricket team, together with its brand launch.

Nippon Paint India Director Sharad Malhotra said, "Our films cover all categories in the market,, not just the premium. And we plan to ultimately manufacture these products in India, in line with our Make in India philosophy, mirroring the government's efforts to bring international manufacturing to India."

Nippon Paint is launching the n-SHIELD brand in several countries, with India being the second launch after Thailand.

The n-SHIELD portfolio comes together with a full range of ceramic coatings and detailing products that cover the entire car care range. Nippon Paint is also launching a host of other films including the headlamp film for which it has already received OEM endorsements.

