New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Nissan Motor India on Thursday said it has appointed Saurabh Vatsa as Managing Director effective April 1, 2024.

Vatsa was appointed as the company's Deputy Managing Director on January 15 this year.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

Vatsa will report to Frank Torres, President of Nissan India Operations and Region Divisional Vice President of Business Transformation (AMIEO), the automaker said in a statement.

He succeeds Rakesh Srivastava who retires on March 31, 2024. "As we transition into a new phase of the transformation plan for India, we are assured of having an experienced and insightful leader in Saurabh Vatsa. He will build on the foundation laid by Rakesh and spearhead our next phase of growth," Torres stated.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

Nissan has committed to invest Rs 5,300 crore in India as part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance and introduce more products for the Indian consumer as part of the transformation plan in 2023.

These changes underpin the business transformation plan and product pipeline the brand has prepared for India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)