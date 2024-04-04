New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Nisus Finance has invested around Rs 145 crore in two real estate projects being constructed by Aliens Developers in Hyderabad.

Nisus Finance -- a real estate structured credit fund manager, through its 'REAL ESTATE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND-1 (RESO-1)' -- managed by Nisus BCD Advisors, has recently invested around Rs 145 crore across two projects of Aliens Developers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Net Worth: From His Stock Market Investments to Income Source, Know Everything About Congress Leader’s Wealth.

The first project is 'Aliens HUB', a 272-acre plotted development project and the second project is 'Aliens Space Station', a 15-acre mid income housing project.

"Nisus BCD has invested Rs 145 crore, which has first been utilised to take over and exit the loans of the erstwhile lender Edelweiss and the balance for project expenses," the statement said.

Also Read | National Maritime Day of India 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Maiden Journey of India’s First Commercial Vessel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)