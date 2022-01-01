New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) State-owned NMDC on Saturday said its iron ore production surged about 30 per cent to 28.32 million tonnes (MT) in April-December 2021.

The company's iron ore output was 21.83 MT in the same period last fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

In December 2021, the company said, its iron ore production rose to 3.95 MT from 3.86 MT a year ago.

Its total sales of iron ore during April-December 2021 also increased to 28.36 MT from 22.27 MT in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company sold 3.40 MT iron ore in December, compared to 3.54 MT in the year-ago month.

Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

