Mangaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has urged the Karnataka Fisheries Department to allow the resumption of work on the stalled Kulai Fishing Harbour project following clearance from multiple expert reviews.

According to an NMPA statement, a technical committee comprising experts from the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, and the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Chennai, was formed to investigate concerns raised by M/s GCC, a joint venture partner holding a 49 per cent stake in the project.

The committee's findings, supported by a recent RTK survey conducted on January 6, 2025, along with earlier reports by the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal, confirmed that the breakwater design aligns with the original tender specifications and operational requirements.

The Kulai Fishing Harbour project, a collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, NMPA, and the Karnataka government, was initiated to enhance facilities for the local fishing community.

However, work was halted following objections from M/s GCC regarding the breakwater's alignment and basin tranquillity.

In response, NMPA commissioned several investigations, including a hydraulic study by CWPRS Pune, which concluded that the north breakwater (831 meters) and the south breakwater (264 meters) ensure safe navigation for trawlers and small crafts, even during monsoon conditions.

To further address concerns, NMPA's Vigilance Department sought an independent review from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC).

Following a field survey on February 24, 2025, NITC experts, along with NMPA officials, concluded that objections raised by M/s GCC, local fishermen, and the Fisheries Department were unfounded.

The NITC report also dismissed media allegations as baseless, reaffirming that the breakwater construction adheres to approved designs.

With these findings confirming the project's technical soundness, NMPA has reiterated its request to the Fisheries Director to lift the suspension and allow work to resume for the benefit of the fishing community.

