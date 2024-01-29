Amritsar, Jan 29 (PTI) The Congress will not tolerate any form of misconduct, the party's Punjab in-charge said on Monday, and asked workers to raise their voice if even a senior leader indulges in indiscipline.

Devender Yadav, the AICC's Punjab in-charge, made the remarks while addressing Congress leaders and workers of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: What is an Interim Budget? How is It Different From a Regular Budget? All You Need to Know.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, however, skipped the meeting amid calls from a section of party leaders for disciplinary action against him for holding individual rallies.

Yadav, along with the Congress' Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, has been holding meetings at the parliamentary level to interact with district and block presidents and district committee members ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations For Salaried Taxpayers: From Simplification of Capital Gains to Increase in Section 80C Deduction Limit, Here's What To Expect From Interim Budget.

During Monday's meeting in Amritsar, Yadav said indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party.

He also asked the party workers not to tolerate any indiscipline even if it is by a senior leader.

"If Devender Yadav works against discipline, you point it out. Be it Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa ji, (Gurjeet) Aujla ji, (OP) Soni ji, if they indulge in indiscipline, you raise your voice...," he told the workers.

Noisy scenes erupted during the meeting, however, after supporters of senior party leader from Amritsar OP Soni and those of Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla raised slogans against each other.

The supporters of Soni, a former MLA, were demanding that he be fielded from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat. Aujla's supporters, on the other hand, demanded that he should be fielded again.

Warring tried to pacify both the groups before later seeking to downplay the incident.

"Out of 700-800 workers, one of them expressed his wish and why anybody has any objection to it. There was no such 'hungama (chaos)'," said Warring.

He also said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Punjab on February 11 and hold a convention of party workers, block presidents and others in Samrala.

During his address, Warring said, "A robust framework is essential for success in the Lok Sabha elections and the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections. It is crucial to engage in such discussions with the dedicated workers who will play an essential role in all our endeavours moving forward."

Yadav said during his address, "The workers are the indispensable driving force propelling our party forward. Recognising the workers as the engine of the Congress, we understand that a strong foundation is necessary to achieve our objectives. Hence, we continue to engage with our workers at the grassroots level."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)