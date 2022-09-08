Jajpur, Sep 8 (PTI) In an effort to keep the atmosphere in the office clean, the Rasulpur block administration in Odisha's Jajpur district has prohibited the use of tobacco products at its premises.

The directive, issued on Tuesday by the block development officer Abani Kanta Sahoo, imposed a ban on use of paan, gutkha, smoking of biri and cigarette and consumption of liquor within the premises.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Birthday: 5 Indie-pop Songs Of The Singer That Have A Permanent Place In Our Nostalgia Playlist.

Any violation of the directive would invite a penalty of at least Rs 500 against the erring employee. A fine of Rs 1,000 fine would be imposed on the employee found consuming liquor during office hours.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found violating the directive, which has been taken in order to keep the office building, corridors and premises clean and hygienic.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Set for September 16, 2022.

"Chewing of paan, paan masala and gutka and spitting on office walls, corners and its premises creates an unclean and filthy environment, thus affecting the productivity of an organization,” Sahoo said.

The employees of the block have been given strict instructions to stop chewing paan and gutkha and smoking biri or cigarettes in the office.

Sahoo also warned all employees of the block not to leave their headquarters without permission from the authorities.

He has also ordered that all ministerial and field staff of the block to attend office duty at 10 am sharp and not to leave office before 5.30 pm every day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)