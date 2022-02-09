Erode (TN) Feb 9 (PTI): As per the order of the Madras High Court, no vehicle would be allowed to ply between Thimbam and Bannari in the district from 6 PM to 6 AM with immediate effect from Wednesday.

The Highways Department said the court ordered the district officials not to allow vehicles for 12 hours from this evening on the road to facilitate the movement of wild animals between Bannari and Thimbam. The court ordered the officials to follow the orders of the district administration in 2019 and implement the stoppage of traffic on the ghat road at night.

To register their protest against the restriction, the People's Forum at Thalavadi and Sathyamangalam decided to conduct a demo near Bannari Check post on Thursday.

