New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Noida Authority has cancelled the lease deed of a landlord for installing a rooftop mobile tower on his property and is threatening to take action in similar cases, a grouping of telecom infrastructure players alleged on Monday, but the authority said norms do not allow installation of telecom towers in residential premises.

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that the orders of Noida Authority are neither in line with Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016, nor aligned with the orders issued by the state government.

"DIPA's IP members have received a copy of an order dated April 20, 2023, from one of the landlords, which states that the NOIDA authority has cancelled the lease deed of the plot at Plot No C-48, Sector-20, NOIDA solely on the ground that said the landlord has allowed the installation of a Digital communication site on the roof of his property to enable mobile communication network in the area," DIPA said in a statement.

The industry body has sought urgent intervention and instruction from Noida Authority to stop taking coercive action against digital telecom infrastructure.

"...the authority has directed that the entire property of the landlord be resumed, sealed and the landlord and his family be dispossessed on Monday, May 1, 2023. Looking at this extreme action, the landlord has switched off the site(s) impacting the availability of communication networks in the area. Even other landlords are being threatened with similar action if they continue to allow communication sites operations from their properties," DIPA said.

When contacted, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI, "Company knows very well that it was running without authority permission which is a violation of all norms, still they are raking up the issue. Authority board-approved norms also don't allow towers on residential premises. So, it is a double violation. Multiple permissions on green belts or other allowed land uses have been and are being issued to various operators".

The industry body said that it has requested the Noida Authority office to kindly issue immediate directions to the concerned officers to withdraw such cancellation notices issued to landlords, hold and withdraw any sort of coercive actions taken or proposed, amend their rules in line with Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules 2016 and allow communication sites in residential areas.

DIPA, Director General TR Dua said telecom towers are critical infrastructure and urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra "to intervene immediately and provide support to the landlords (s), who are under tremendous pressure as their property(s) worth crores are being directed to be resumed and sealed just because of the installation of communication sites".

