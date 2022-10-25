New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Nomura Singapore on Tuesday divested 1.52 per cent stake in private sector lender CSB Bank for over Rs 61 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nomura Singapore offloaded 26,39,673 shares, amounting to 1.52 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed off at an average price of Rs 232.3 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 61.31 crore.

Meanwhile, Maybank Securities Pte bought the shares at the same price.

On Tuesday, shares of CSB Bank closed 2.42 per cent lower at Rs 228.20 apiece on NSE.

