Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Financial services player Northern Arc group on Thursday said it has acquired Smile Microfinance through slump sale.

The deal value has not been disclosed.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8C Now Available For Sale in India via Amazon.

The transaction involves taking over the microfinance portfolio of Smile along with its 150 branches catering to over 2 lakh customers served by around 850 employees.

The acquisition will help Northern Arc group quicken its go-to-market in the rural finance business, where it plans to offer small ticket loans through digital platform.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Breaks Didier Drogba's Incredible Record During Liverpool's 6-0 Win Over Leeds.

Kshama Fernandes, MD and CEO of Northern Arc claimed that the acquisition is a critical step in the strategic direction that they plan to pursue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)