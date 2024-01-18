New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has again emerged as the world's largest derivatives exchange in 2023, in terms of the number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association (FIA).

This is the fifth straight year when the exchange earned the top position.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

Additionally, the exchange has ranked third in the world in the equity segment by number of trades in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

The year 2023 has witnessed many milestones such as market capitalisation of listed companies surpassing USD 4 trillion, SME listed companies crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark and the Nifty 50 index surpassing the 20,000 index levels for the first time.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

Also, the number of unique registered investors on the exchange reached 8.5 crore at the end of the calendar year.

"Ranking third in the equity segment and being the largest derivatives exchange demonstrates the strong capabilities of the Indian capital market ecosystem on the global map. This will help attract new investors as well as fund flows to Indian markets, thereby aiding capital formation," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development officer at NSE, said on Thursday.

The year also saw a record high turnover on a single day in the equity segment of Rs 1,67,942.47 crore on November 30, 2023, and Rs 3,81,623.12 crore on December 2, 2023, in the equity derivatives segment.

The equity segment completed its transition for settlement of all securities on T+1 (T-plus one working day) basis and the timeline for listing of securities has been shortened to T+3 days in the primary market.

NSE launched the Social Stock Exchange as a segment to facilitate the social enterprises (NPOs) to showcase their work to a wider audience and mobilise funds through issuance of instruments such as Zero Coupon Zero Principal Bonds, allowing participants to participate in philanthropic causes and bring in efficiency & transparency in the overall ecosystem. The segment has seen registrations by 42 Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and fundraising by one NPO.

In the commodity derivatives segment, the exchange launched 21 new commodity derivatives contracts, NSE said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)