New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) NTPC arm NGEL has signed an agreement with the government of Andhra Pradesh for the development of an integrated green hydrogen hub.

The land lease agreement was signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) for the said project near Pudimadaka village of Atchutapuram Mandal in Visakhapatnam district, NTPC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub aims to create a world-class ecosystem for technologies in the new energy paradigm, such as electrolyser and fuel cell manufacturing, related ancillary industries, startup, incubation, testing facilities, production and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives (green ammonia/green methanol etc.)," the statement said.

The project includes construction of India's largest green hydrogen production facility (1200 TPD tonne per day), which will be converted to derivatives of hydrogen such as green ammonia and green methanol, primarily catering to various export markets.

NTPC is India's largest power utility with core business of power generation having a total installed capacity of 74 GW (including JVs and subsidiaries).

NGEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC with an operational capacity of over 3.4 GW and 26 GW in pipeline, including 7 GW under implementation.

