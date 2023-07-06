New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Ltd on Thursday announced the second unit of its Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar has been commissioned.

The unit is of 600 megawatt (MW) in capacity, NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Employment News: Maharashtra Added 30% of New Jobs in India in Last Five Years, Says Official.

"Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Stage-I (3 x 660 MW) of Barh Super Thermal Power Project in the State of Bihar, has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd," it said.

With this, installed capacity of NTPC Ltd and NTPC Group has become 57,038 MW and 73,024 MW respectively, it said.

Also Read | GST Council Likely To Exempt IGST on Cancer Drug Import, Fix 5% Tax on Refreshments Served in Multiplex.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)