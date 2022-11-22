New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said it has begun dispatching coal through rakes from its Talaipalli mines to Lara Super Thermal Power Project (LSTPP) in Chhattisgarh.

The track length from Talaipalli to Lara is 65 kilometres.

The public sector undertaking has dispatched its first coal rake from NTPC Talaipalli coal mines to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Project in Chhattisgarh, it said in a statement.

"The commencement of rake loading paves the way forward for Talaipalli mine to dispatch coal in a smooth and eco-friendly manner to meet the coal requirements of 1,600 MW NTPC Lara," it added.

NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh alongwith other company officials flagged off the first rake dispatch from Talaipalli mine to LSTPP.

