Jodhpur, Feb 2 (PTI) Stating that the unemployment rate in the country is not increasing, a central government official on Thursday claimed that the number of people in the organised sector is increasing.

Arti Ahuja, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said that as per the survey report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the unemployment rate is not increasing.

"The figure of unemployment comes from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation according to which the unemployment rate is not increasing," she said at a press conference on the first day of the three-day G20 Employment Working Group Meeting here.

Replying to a question regarding the unemployment rate in the country and the impact of the working group meeting, Ahuja said that the number of people in the organised sector is increasing.

"If we look at the data, the enrolment in the organised sector is increasing. The data which we publish every month indicates that the number of people joining ESIC and EPFO is increasing month by month. This means that more and more people are joining the organised workforce," she said.

The first G-20 Employment Working Group meeting began on Thursday afternoon in Jodhpur amid tight security arrangements.

The mandate of the Employment Working Group is to address priority labour, employment and social issues to further develop strong sustainable, balanced, inclusive and job-rich growth.

On the first day of a three-day meeting on Thursday, a panel discussion on exploring strategies for global skills and qualifications harmonisation and developing a framework for common skill taxonomies was held.

On the second day on Friday, sessions on "Overview of G20-2023 Indian Presidency Agenda", "Addressing Global Skills Gaps (part 1)", "Intervention by G20 Countries on Addressing skills Gaps (part 2)", "Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection (part-1)" and "Interventions by G20 countries on Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection (part-2)" will be held.

Sessions on "Sustainable Financing of Social Security (part 1)" and "Intervention by G20 countries on sustainable Financing of Social Security (part 2)" will be held on the concluding day on Saturday.

Heritage walk and yoga sessions will also be held for delegates on Friday and Saturday. The delegates will be taken on an excursion to the Mehrangarh fort.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made and main intersections and other places have been decorated on different themes with public participation.

India is hosting delegates from 19 countries, European Union and 9 guest countries and 9 regional and international organisations.

The delegates from International Labour Organisation (ILO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), International Social Security Association (ISSA), World Bank, Niti Aayog, VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) and other partner organisations will also take part.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

