New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Nykaa parent FSN Ecommerce Ventures on Friday reported over threefold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.28 crore in the March quarter.

The fashion and beauty retailer had logged a profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent) of Rs 6.93 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of May 30 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Revenue from operations was 23.6 per cent higher at Rs 2,061.76 crore during the quarter, against Rs 1,667.98 crore a year earlier.

However, seen sequentially, profit and revenue fell 22.3 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

Also Read | Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Who Was Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar? What Is the Significance of This Day? All You Need To Know.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, profit more than doubled to Rs 66.08 crore, from Rs 32.26 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 7,949.82 crore, 24.4 per cent higher than Rs 6,385.62 crore in FY24.

In FY25, Nykaa saw its cumulative customer base grow 28 per cent year-on-year to over 42 million.

Nykaa added 50 retail stores during the year, bringing the tally to 237 stores, while its gross merchandise value (GMV) stood at Rs 15,604 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)