Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 2 (PTI) In an embarrassment to opposition BJD, the party's chairperson of Vyas Nagar municipality in Jajpur district, Sangeeta Pingua, lost a no-confidence vote brought against her by party members on Wednesday, an official said.

Out of the total 26 councillors, 20 exercised their franchise and all of them voted against Pingua, highlighting a significant faction within the BJD.

Six councillors who did not vote included four from the BJD.

According to an official, 20 councillors—16 from the BJD and four from the Congress—voted against Pingua.

Kalinga Nagar Additional District Magistrate Sapan Kumar Nanda, who served as the returning officer, said the chairperson lost the no-confidence motion.

In the 26-member Vyas Nagar municipality, the BJD has 20 members followed by five of Congress and one BJP councillor.

