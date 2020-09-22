Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (PTI) The Odisha government is focusing on improving its 'ease of doing business' ranking through the ground-level implementation of the Business Reforms Action Plan for 2020-21 fiscal, an official said.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, all the departments were asked to stop offline delivery of G2B (government-to-business) services and opt for an end-to-end online mechanism for such purposes.

Tripathy directed all the departments to enhance the user base of the online G2B services.

The government departments were also asked to reduce the compliance burden on business enterprises and industries by simplifying the norms and providing online facilities for filing of reports and returns.

"About 301 state-level action points have been enlisted for the current year's evaluation. During the last month, there has been substantial progress in the implementation of these points. Around 136 points have already been compiled by various departments," Industries secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said on Monday.

He said the remaining 165 points need to be accomplished before November 25.

Around 303 district-level reform points are required to be rolled out before October 25, Sharma said.

He advised all the departments to link their G2B online service portals with Go-Swift system of the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited to facilitate prospective investors and business enterprises.

"The online system would enable the users to submit applications, make payments, track status of the application and download the final approval," he said.

Tripathy also directed the departments to provide evidence of ground-level implementation of each reform point with user feedback to the IPICOl, the nodal agency to ensure implementation of projects in the state.

