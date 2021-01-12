Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler startup Odysse on Tuesday launched a new e-scooter E2Go with price starting Rs 52,999 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad).

Available in two models - E2Go Lite and E2Go, the low-speed e-scooters come with features such as reverse gear function, 3-drive modes, LED speedometer, anti-theft motor locking, keyless entry and USB charging, Odysse Electric Vehicles said in a release.

The e-scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and comes with a range of 60 km on a full charge, which takes about 3.5 to 4 hours, it added.

The company had entered the domestic EV space with three vehicle models just prior to the pandemic.

Odysse Electric Vehicles has launched a new low-speed scooter E2Go for the Indian market. While E2Go Lite is priced at Rs 52,999, E2Go carries a price tag of Rs 63,999, the company said.

"The E2Go is targeted towards the urban women and youth market where everyone wants to have their mobility in their own hands at an affordable entry cost without any hassle of registration process or license," Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles, said.

E2Go comes with a 250 Watt, 60V waterproof Brushless Direct Control BLDC electric motor, and two types of battery options - 1.26 KWH Lithium-ion battery or 28AH lead-acid battery.

The scooter also has telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers, the company said, adding the Lithium batteries are portable and come with a warranty of three years.

Odysse Electric is part of Vora group of companies that has businesses such as alternate fuel-based products, construction, measuring instruments and home automation.

