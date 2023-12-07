Latest News | Olectra Greentech Receives Rs 62.8 Cr Order for E-bus Supply

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Olectra Greentech on Thursday said it has received an order from Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, for the supply and maintenance of 40 e-buses at a value of Rs 62.80 crore.

This bus order, valued at Rs 62.80 crore, is on an outright sale basis, Olectra Greentech said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

“…Olectra Greentech Limited LOA (letter of award) from Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, Mumbai for supply and maintenance of 40 electric buses,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

This supply order is on an outright sale basis and these buses will be delivered over a period of seven months, Olectra Greentech said.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)