New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) OTT platform 'Stage' on Friday announced a USD 12.5 million (Rs 107.5 crore) fundraising in a round led by Goodwater Capital and Blume Ventures, with participation from Physis Capital and prominent angel investors.

The platform dedicated to regional cultures has been notching an annual recurring revenue of Rs 180 crore and boasts 44 lakh paying households, as per a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

*****

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Hike: INR 2,100 Kist To Be Given Only After Financial Position Improves, Says Maharashtra Finance Minster Ajit Pawar.

*NSO, IIT-Gandhinagar organise three-day Hackathon in Gandhinagar

A three-day Hackathon commenced Friday in Gandhinagar, an official statement said.

The event is jointly organised by the National Statistical Office (NSO) and IIT Gandhinagar, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

A total of 700 teams consisting of five members from different educational institutions applied for three use cases related to the application of AI/ML in the field of official statistics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)