New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) More than 1.58 lakh hectares of cropped area have been affected since April 1 across 12 states due to hailstorm, heavy rains and floods, according to the government data.

The affected area includes both agriculture and horticulture crops.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared details of cropped area affected due to hailstorm/heavy rain/flood during Monsoon Season 2025.

As per the data, the total crop area affected between April 1 and July 14 stood at 1,58,651.077 hectares across 12 states, due to hailstorm/heavy rain/flood during monsoon season.

This is based on information received from the state governments/ Union Territories.

"The crops affected include paddy, wheat, barley, mustard, jowar, bajra, maize, onion and horticulture crops," Chouhan said.

The cropped area affected in Arunachal Pradesh stood at 1,706.667 hectares (ha); Assam 35,024 ha; Karnataka 18,093 ha; Maharashtra 91,429 ha; Manipur 439.776 ha; Meghalaya 6,372.302 ha; Nagaland 11 ha; Odisha 753 ha; Sikkim 5.662 ha; Jammu & Kashmir 1239.09 ha; Uttarakhand 8.468 ha; and Punjab 3,569.11 ha.

"As per the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP), the primary responsibility of disaster management including damage assessment and providing relief measures on ground level, rests with the State Governments concerned," Chouhan said.

He said the Centre provides logistics and financial support, supplementing the efforts of the states.

States provide financial relief to the affected people in case of 12 notified natural disasters, from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

"However, in the event of disaster of a 'severe nature', additional financial assistance is extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), as per laid down procedure, which includes an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team," the minister said.

Chouhan noted that the assistance under SDRF and NDRF is in the form of relief.

