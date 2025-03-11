Nuh (Haryana), Mar 11 (PTI) Police Tuesday booked more than 100 people including women after a farmers' group stopped construction work of an industrial model township here during their protest over compensation for their land acquired in 2010 for the project.

Police said a case has been registered against 107 accused including 53 women at Rojka Meo police station.

Farmers said that for the IMT Rojka Meo, 1,600 acres of land spread in nine villages -- Khedli Kankar, Meharola, Badelaki, Kanwarsika, Rojka Meo, Dhirdoka, Rupahedi, Khod (Bahadri) and Rewasan -- was acquired in 2010.

The protesters alleged that they did not receive proper compensation for their land.

The farmers seeking proper compensation have been sitting on a dharna in Dhiruduka village since February 28, police said, adding that on Tuesday, the protesters stopped the work of IMT Rojka Meo in Dhiruduka village.

After which Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) employees reached the spot with earth moving machines along with the police to carry out their work.

At the same time, hundreds of farmers including women reached the work site. Policemen and the farmers came face to face with the latter saying that they would not allow any work till their demands are met.

Police said they appealed to the farmers to maintain peace, but the farmers were adamant on their demand for more land compensation. During this, an elderly woman also fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

Soon after, hundreds of farmers surrounded the machines from all sides, and said they were ready for a fight even if they had to go to jail.

Police then detained many farmers and took them to the police station in buses.

In the evening, on a complaint of an HSIIDC official, an FIR was registered against 107 persons under various charges including creating obstruction in government work, said police.

