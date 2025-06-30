Jammu, Jun 30 (PTI) Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has successfully safeguarded more than 2.3 million users in Jammu and Kashmir within just 47 days of launching its AI-powered fraud detection system as part of a nationwide rollout.

The advanced system, which is automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, email and other browsers.

Leveraging real-time threat intelligence, it examines over one billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds, the telecom major said in a statement.

"In the last 47 days of the launch, Airtel has blocked 2,01,146 malicious links and shielded 11.7 crore users across the country, including 23 lakh in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

Bharti Airtel's Chief Operating Officer for Jammu and Kashmir, Dibyendu Aich, said safeguarding customers from digital fraud remains a top priority for the company.

"We are proud to bring our AI-powered fraud detection solution to J-K, offering it completely free of charge. This initiative ensures real-time protection, allowing our customers to experience the digital world with greater confidence and peace of mind," Aich said.

In a strategic interaction aimed at enhancing cyber security efforts in the region, Aich met Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch (J-K), Sunil Gupta to explore avenues for collaboration in tackling cybercrime and strengthening the digital safety ecosystem.

The statement noted that with Jammu and Kashmir ranked among the most digitally advanced regions in the country, the threat of online fraud has increased across both urban and rural areas.

Fraudsters are increasingly targeting users through phishing links, fake delivery messages and spurious banking alerts, it said, adding that cities like Jammu and Srinagar, and towns such as Baramulla and Samba, have seen a spike in such fraudulent attempts.

Airtel's solution acts as a statewide digital shield, protecting families, senior citizens, homemakers, students and first-time smartphone users, the statement added.

The AI-driven platform delivers fraud alerts in the user's preferred language, including Urdu and Hindi, making it especially effective in districts with low digital literacy or limited English usage.

The system operates silently in the background, requires no installation, and is offered free of cost, the company said.

With increasing digital adoption in the Union Territory — from online banking to government e-services — Airtel's initiative plays a critical role in ensuring a safer digital ecosystem across Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

