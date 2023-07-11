New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Over 2 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far this year for the assessment year 2023-24.

In a tweet Income Tax department said over 2 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till July 11, this year, as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till July 20, last year.

"...taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year..." the I-T department tweeted.

The tax department also urged those, who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

