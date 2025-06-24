Kohima, Jun 24 (PTI) Over 2,000 Catholic youths from the Northeastern states are expected to gather here for the 5th Regional Catholic Youth Convention, scheduled from June 27 to 30 at the newly renovated Mary Help of Christians Cathedral.

Organised by the North Eastern Regional Youth Commission Indian Catholic Youth Movement North-East (NERYC – ICYM NE), the four-day convention themed 'Pilgrims of Hope' will be hosted by Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement (NCYM).

Addressing the media, Most Rev. Dr. James Thoppil, Bishop of Kohima and chief patron of the youth movement, highlighted the Catholic church's unity in diversity, stating that Northeast India comprises 15 dioceses under three archdioceses, with over 1.5 million Catholics.

Father Kokto Kurien, Youth Director of the Diocese of Kohima, said he expected a huge turnout from all 15 dioceses of the region.

Father John Burman, Regional Youth Director of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM), said the opening ceremony on June 27 will feature a procession, flag hoisting, blessing of diocesan stalls, and a holy mass. The event will also showcase cultural performances reflecting the vibrant tribal heritage of the region.

On June 28, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with state ministers, will attend the inaugural function.

Distinguished Church leaders attending include Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh of Shillong, Archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati, and Bishop Linus Neli, Chairman of the Northeastern Regional Youth Commission (NERYC).

The four-day convention will host sessions on faith, leadership, social media, and youth empowerment and will also address pressing issues such as substance abuse among youth.

Eminent guests, including former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, Nagaland Youth Resources and Sports Director Kethosituo Sekhose, and Transport Commissioner Elias Lotha will be present to encourage and engage with the youth.

