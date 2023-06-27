New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) US retail major Walmart on Tuesday announced that more than 32,000 Indian MSMEs have completed training under the firm's Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme since its launch in December 2019.

Over 6,000 of these MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) have been onboarded and are active on Flipkart's marketplace giving them much wider access and reach to a pan-India consumer base, Walmart stated on the occasion of MSME Day.

Also Read | Tomato Price Rise in Madhya Pradesh: Tomato Prices Soar to Rs 110 per Kg in Indore Due to Drop in Supply.

The programme has enabled the MSMEs to expand their domestic capabilities to reach a pan-India consumer base, it said.

"With the country's GDP slated to approach USD 5 trillion by 2028, the Indian MSME sector is projected to be worth USD 1 trillion the same year, thereby becoming a key pillar of India's economic growth and playing a pertinent role in realising the vision of a self-reliant nation," Walmart stated.

Also Read | Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Inadequate Rains, Soaring Temperature in Karnataka.

While the sector contributes about 33 per cent of India's total GDP today and accounts for about 120 million jobs across regions and industries, it simultaneously also consists of small-scale entrepreneurs like women, marginal entrepreneurs, traditional craftspeople, and local artisans who lack the skills of doing business in today's (digital) environment, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)