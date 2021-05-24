Mangaluru, May 24 (PTI) Two onsite plant oxygen generators will be installed at Kasturba hospital, Manipal and KMC hospital at Attavar here in view of the urgent requirements due to the current COVID-19 pandemic wave,

A 1,500 LPM (litres per minute) onsite plant oxygen generator will be installed at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal and a 500 LPM plant at KMC Hospital here as a stand-by arrangement to cater to emergency situations.

The requirement at the two hospitals has been taken on priority as they are treating more Covid patients, a release from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) said.

Manipal Kasturba hospital medical superintendent Avinash Shetty said Due to the sudden spike in Covid cases, the daily consumption of liquid medical oxygen is 2,200 litres per day which otherwise is 1,600 litres per day.

According to KMC hospital medical superintendent John T Rampure, the daily consumption of liquid oxygen at the hospital has increased from 300 litres per day to 600 litres per day with the increase in Covid cases.

The total cost of the oxygen generator projects at the two hospitals is estimated at Rs 3.6 crore and the process will be completed within four to five months.

MAHE has taken the initiative in establishing its own oxygen generators for the hospitals to provide the best care during the pandemic, the release said.

