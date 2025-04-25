Kozhikode (Kerala), Apr 25 (PTI) IUML leader Abdussamad Samadani on Friday said the heinous acts of terror witnessed in Kashmir's Pahalgam amounted to condemning both God and humanity, as no religion or culture condones such acts.

Speaking at an event, the MP of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)–a Congress ally–claimed that only those who condemn God can become terrorists.

Also Read | Who Is Raja Iqbal Singh? Here Are Key Things To Know About New Delhi Mayor.

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Samadani described it as a "heinous" act to which the terrorists attempted to give a religious colour.

He added that such attempts to misuse religion have occurred in the past, not just in current times, and called on everyone to oppose such actions whenever and wherever they take place.

Also Read | Militant vs Terrorist: What's the Difference? As NYT Faces Ire for Calling Pahalgam Terror Attack Perpetrators 'Militants', Know Defination and Meaning.

Samadani emphasised that secular India has the strength to oppose such activities.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on the afternoon of April 22, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)