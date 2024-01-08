Palghar, Jan 8 (PTI) A total of 104 cases of missing or kidnapped children in Vasai-Virar limits in Palghar district in 2023 have been solved, a police official said on Monday.

A total of 106 children involved in these 104 cases have been traced and reunited with their parents, Senior Inspector Santosh Chowdhari of the Nalasopara unit of the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) said.

"These comprise 71 girls and 35 boys. In 2022, we solved 106 cases and traced 112 children, comprising 74 girls and 38 boys," he said.

Since the formation of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar commissionerate, 298 such children have been traced and reunited with their parents, Chowdhari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)