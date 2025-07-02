Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) Paraguay is keen to collaborate with India to leverage the country's data-driven AgriStack digital platform to improve farm productivity, India's Ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Piyush Singh said on Wednesday.

During an official visit to Uttar Pradesh as part of the Bharat Darshan initiative, Singh met Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development and Export Promotion Minister Nand Gopal Gupta in Lucknow.

He apprised the state government of Paraguay's growing interest in using digital tools like AgriStack -- a government-led platform that integrates data and services for farmers -- to modernise agricultural sector.

AgriStack is a digital system developed by the Indian government to make agriculture more efficient and data-driven. It collects and organises critical information about farmers, their land, and crops into a centralised platform.

"Paraguay is seeking India's support to enhance efficiency and output in agriculture," Singh said during the meeting, according to a press release issued by the minister's office.

The ambassador also highlighted that India and Paraguay share strong ties across sectors including trade, agriculture, health, and information technology, and that Paraguay is an important trade partner for India in Latin America.

On the occasion, Gupta shared with the ambassador updates on Uttar Pradesh's rapid industrial growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He invited Paraguayan investors and entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities in the state and attend the upcoming five-day International Trade Show scheduled to be held in Noida in September this year.

The minister underscored the state's growing infrastructure -- especially expressways, logistics, multimodal transport systems, and connectivity through rail, road, air, and inland waterways, according to the statement.

"Over Rs 4,000 crore in incentives have already been disbursed to support investors. Our government stands firmly with industry," he said.

The meeting was attended by Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand, PICUP (Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation of Uttar Pradesh) MD Piyush Verma, Joint Export Commissioner Pawan Agrawal, and other senior officials.

