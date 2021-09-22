Sambalpur, Sep 21 (PTI) Reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat, who won a historic badminton gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, received a grand reception at his native place in Odisha's Bargarh district on Tuesday.

Bhagat was first greeted at Godbhaga around 9.30 am and felicitated by different social organisations. Later, he was taken to his native place Attabira in an open vehicle as hundreds of people joined the procession.

Also Read | Oppo A54, Oppo F19 Smartphones See A Price Hike of Rs 1,000.

“The felicitation I received at my native place will remain an unforgettable experience,” an emotional Bhagat said.

“It is just the beginning and I will bring more medals with your blessings,” he said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F42 Smartphone Likely To Be Launched in India On September 29 Reveals Flipkart Listing.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, former Attabira MLA Nihar Mahanand and members of other political parties were present during the felicitation programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)