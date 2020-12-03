Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) Parryware India has forayed into the safe-essentials segment with sanitisation products, it said on Thursday.

"... We wanted to create a line of everyday products that people actually need, as the company offers products targeted at hygiene, the expansion into new categories is a logical extension toward offering complete solutions to our consumers," the Roca Group company said in a release.

The new product portfolio includes floor cleaners, toilet cleaners, hand sanitisers and surface disinfectants, it said.

