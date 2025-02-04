Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said certain groups who are unhappy with Maha Kumbh are the same people who opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya and vaccination during Covid 19 pandemic.

The CM made the remarks after he visited the camp of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ram Bhadracharya in Sector 6 of Maha Kumbh on Tuesday evening, where he met the revered saint, according to an official statement.

Addressing the gathered devotees, he described the Maha Kumbh as a grand and unique symbol of faith and Sanatan Dharma, showcasing its spiritual significance to the entire world.

During his speech, he said that some people are conspiring against Sanatana Dharma.

He reassured the devotees that Sanatan Dharma is protected by millions of saints and remains unshaken by adversaries.

"No Marich or Subahu can harm Sanatan Dharma even by a hair's breadth," he declared. However, he also pointed out that certain groups are unhappy with this historic event.

"These are the same people who opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi and questioned the significance of Kumbh Mela. They even opposed testing, treatment, and vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic," Adityanath remarked.

As part of his visit, CM Yogi also participated in the 151 Kundi Akhand Bharat Sankalp Maha Yagna being conducted in the camp.

The CM highlighted that so far approximately 38 crore devotees had taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam since the event commenced with the Paush Purnima bath on January 13.

He emphasized that the Mahakumbh has provided a divine experience to devotees from across the globe, offering them a glimpse of Sanatan Dharma's spiritual magnificence.

Reflecting on the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister emphasized that the event showcased Sanatan Dharma's glorious history to the entire world.

He described Maha Kumbh and the Ram Temple as powerful symbols of Sanatan culture's strength.

"If Sanatan Dharma is safe, India is safe. If India is safe, then humanity is safe." He said that there is no room for doubting the tradition of revered saints and acharyas of Sanatan Dharma in India.

The CM further said that this event will continue till February 26, Mahashivratri. He noted that three Amrit Snans have already taken place, during which all Akharas and religious leaders participated in the sacred dip at Triveni Sangam. He warned that Sanatan Dharma followers would never forgive those attempting to tarnish the event's sanctity.

He further alleged the opponents of Sanatan Dharma are trying to mislead even the Parliament by presenting false figure. "In a parliamentary democracy, the Parliament is supreme. Any attempt to mislead it will never be accepted."

Adityanath urged Sanatan Dharma followers to remain vigilant against conspiracies targeting their faith. He advised them to stay calm and not believe in rumors. "There can be disagreements, but there is no room for doubt," he reassured.

During the event, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ram Bhadracharya assured the Chief Minister that the Maha Kumbh would be etched in history as a landmark religious event.

He also extended an invitation to the CM to visit Chitrakoot. Notable spiritual leaders, including Jagadguru Vishnu Swami Santoshcharya and Satua Baba, were also present at the event, according to the statement.

