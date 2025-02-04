Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old petrol pump worker was electrocuted and another sustained burn injuries, when they came in contact with high-tension electricity supply line here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at a petrol pump near Rampurtiraha on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the district this evening, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

Chhapar SHO Vikash Yadav said the deceased has been identified as Deepak, while another employee Pankaj was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

According to the police, the petrol pump employees were shifting a long iron ladder, and when it touched the high-tension electricity supply line, they got an electric shock.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)