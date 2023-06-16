New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) PFC Consulting Limited has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) as a wholly-owned subsidiary for the development of independent transmission projects, according to a regulatory statement.

PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), under the Ministry of Power, is the nodal agency for the development of integrated power development scheme(IPDS), ultra mega power projects (UMPPs) and bid process coordinator for independent transmission projects (ITPs).

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 in Netflix, Maneish Paul’s Rafuchakkar on Jio Cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jee Karda on Amazon Prime & More.

"Bikaner III Neemrana II Transmission Limited for development of transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-1: Bikaner Complex) Part-C", a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for development of independent transmission projects has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Ltd," Power Finance Corporation informed the exchanges.

The SPV has to be transferred to the successful bidder selected through the International Competitive Bidding Process under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding Guidelines for Transmission Service issued by the Ministry of Power.

Also Read | India's Exports to UAE Fall 10.2% to USD 4.82 Billion in April-May This Fiscal, Says Commerce Ministry Data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)