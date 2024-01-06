Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) A workshop is being organised at PGIMER, Chandigarh on January 8 for the sensitisation of healthcare workers, especially doctors, on the usefulness of practising yoga.

The Yoga Centre of the PGI will conduct the 'International Workshop on Mind Body Intervention: Emerging Status'. It will be followed by an experts meeting on January 9 and 10, in order to discuss how to implement the research evidence of yoga into modern medical practice and to address the burnout of healthcare workers.

The growing acknowledgment of yoga's benefits, such as stress reduction, increased flexibility, lifestyle disorders and improved mental well-being, has propelled healthcare workers and patients to learn the coping skills offered by generic disease-specific yoga protocols being validated by scientific and medical community, said Dr Akshay Anand, Professor of Neuroscience at the institute and the organising chairman of the event.

"The integration of yoga into the global healthcare delivery system is based on scientific data in managing various health conditions, including neuro-disorders, lifestyle diseases, and cardiovascular ailments," Dr Pramod Avti professor of Biophysics and member of Yoga Centre and organising secretary of the event said.

In this perspective, the experts shall comprehensively deliberate on standardization of yoga, introducing good yoga practices, and preparing a road map for its implementation by way of launching a multinational clinical trial for de-addiction as first step, Dr Avti said.

Other steps shall include signing off a consensus paper or statement that will be submitted to PMSS/PMO for inter-ministerial implementation countrywide or globally as the case may be, said Dr Krishan Kumar Soni, Professor of Psychology and another organising secretary.

This workshop will further enhance the public awareness and will aid in bringing the science of yoga to general public, Dr Soni said.

Expert meeting has been conceptualised towards action rather than just discussion and expected to come out with guest columns that shall create the necessary ecosystem for dialogue and policy implementation, Dr Anand said.

More than 230 delegates have registered from all over the world and most of these activities shall be live-streamed in PGI's Telemedicine YouTube channel and yoga scholars PGIMER Facebook page.

"Yoga practice not only enhances synergy between mind and body but also strengthens a doctor's capacity to cope with burnout and stress. We are interested in developing patient-centric disease specific yoga protocols," said Dr Vivek Lal, Professor of Neurology and Director of PGIMER.

"I am looking forward to learning from the galaxy of scholars, especially Dr H R Nagendra, the Chancellor of SVYASA, on the way forward to PGI's integrative health delivery system" he added.

