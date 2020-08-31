New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Eminent economist Pinaki Chakraborty will take charge as the director of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) from October 15, the economic think-tank said on Monday.

Chakraborty will replace Rathin Roy, a former member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

Also Read | India's Core Industrial Output Down 10% in July Due COVID-19 Pandemic.

Roy had quit as NIPFP director in June.

Chakraborty is a professor at NIPFP but currently on leave and serving as Chief - Social Policy, Unicef State Office for Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Also Read | Realme V3 Smartphone Likely to Be Launched Tomorrow Alongside Realme X7 Series.

"Appointment of New Director : We are delighted to announce that Prof. Pinaki Chakraborty has been appointed our Director for a five year term commencing 15th October 2020," the NIPFP said in a tweet.

Recently, former Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel took charge as the chairman of NIPFP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)