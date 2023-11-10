New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) PIX Transmissions Ltd on Friday posted a 38 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 19.51 crore during the September 2023 quarter, helped by reduced expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 14.08 crore during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 118.37 crore against Rs 116.69 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its expenses slipped to Rs 92.20 crore from Rs 97.60 crore in the year-ago period.

PIX is a manufacturer of Belts and related mechanical power transmission products.

