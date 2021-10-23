Panaji, Oct 23 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on rising fuel prices while interacting online with people from Goa during the day.

Also Read | UPSC NDA, NA II Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at upsc.gov.in.

The PM had interacted with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' via video conferencing.

Also Read | Huawei Enjoy 20e Smartphone With MediaTek Helio P35 Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar tweeted, “On a day when @narendramodi once again did his theatrics of addressing Goans; we want to question Hon'ble PM as to why he is not interacting with people and asking them reaction about sky-rocketing fuel prices, corrupt BJP govt and murder of covid patients by refusing them oxygen.”

Congress leader Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik also lashed out at the Centre and said petrol was retailing at Rs 107 per litre and hoardings with the PM's image were taunting people at fuel pumps.

Congress workers held protests in Mapusa in North Goa during the day against the rise in fuel prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)