New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday organised MSME outreach programme at more than 200 locations across the country reinforcing its commitment to empower the sector and boost entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

PNB's top leadership actively participated in the outreach, with MD & CEO Ashok Chandra leading the charge from the programme at Ludhiana, the bank said in a statement.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

The outreach programme highlighted instant on-spot consultations with senior bank officials for customised financial solutions and instant loan approvals under select MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) schemes.

These events also featured active participation from PNB's various business outlets, ensuring a seamless experience for potential borrowers, it said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"MSMEs are the backbone of India's economic progress and employment generation. With our Mega Outreach Programme, we aim to ensure that every deserving entrepreneur, trader, and self-employed individual gets timely access to credit, tailored solutions, and expert handholding," PNB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Chandra said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)