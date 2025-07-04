Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) The Kalyan police zone in Maharashtra's Thane district has returned 72 stolen or lost mobile phones recovered by them to their rightful owners, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Atul Zende handed over the phones, collectively valued at Rs 11.18 lakh, to the owners at a function on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 04 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The department said in a release that the mobile phones were recovered following recent complaints filed at the Khadakpada, Mahatma Phule, Bazarpeth and Kolsewadi police stations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)