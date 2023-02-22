Puducherry, Feb 22 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has convened the territorial Assembly session on March 9, a Raj Nivas communication said here on Wednesday.

The Assembly is being convened for the budget session (2023-2024) and the Lt Governor would deliver the customary address on the first day.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy would present the full budget of the fiscal 2023-2024 and the date of presentation would be decided soon, government sources said.

